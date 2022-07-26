Avelo Airlines offers nonstop flights from Lansing to Orlando

LANSING, Mich. — Getting to the Sunshine State is now a little easier for Michiganders in Lansing. That's because Avelo Airlines just landed at Lansing's Capital Region International Airport with direct flights to Orlando.

The announcement was made on Tuesday. The nonstop flights will start in late October, when Avelo begins its service in Orlando.

The company says it will be the only airline offering this service from the Capital Region International Airport to Florida.

Introductory fares will start at $59.

