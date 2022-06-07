Watch
Woman arrested in fatal Valentine's Day shooting in Lansing won't be charged

Posted at 1:39 PM, Jun 07, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — A woman arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Lansing on the morning of Valentine's Day is not being charged by the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office.

The morning of Feb. 14, Lansing Police Department was alerted of a shooting in the 2000 block of Teel Avenue in Lansing. Arthur Newcombe, 43, of Lansing, was shot and died as a result of his injuries.

The woman was taken into custody but released the following day after the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office requested further investigation be done before charges were brought against her.

After examining additional evidence, the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office decided not to bring forth charges against the suspect.

