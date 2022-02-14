Watch
43-year-old man shot and killed on Lansing's south side

(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 3:33 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 15:38:31-05

LANSING, Mich. — A 43-year-old man was shot and killed on Lansing's south side this morning in what police are calling a domestic incident.

Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Teel Avenue just before 8 a.m. on a report of a shooting and directed to the 100 block of Mount Hope Avenue, where they found the man with a gunshot wound to his body. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police later determined that the man had been shot in a residence in the 2000 block of Teel Avenue and arrested a 42-year-old woman there in connection with the shooting. Police have not released her name.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Lansing Police at (517) 483-4600.

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter