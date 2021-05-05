Voters approve bond proposals in Waverly and Holt school districts, millages in Okemos school district

LANSING, Mich. — Voters have approved bond proposals in the Waverly and Holt school districts and two millages in the Okemos school district, according to unofficial results from Tuesday's election.

In Waverly Community Schools, a $125 million bond measure passed with 55 percent of the vote, according to the unofficial tally. The money will go towards improvements, including increased capacity at the elementary schools, safety measures like more secure building entrances and renovations for the pool at Waverly East, so Delta Township residents can enjoy the facility.

Voters in the Holt Public Schools District approved a $148 million bond issue by a slim margin.

“We did it last night and it’s with great pride and enthusiasm that I appear before you to say thank you to our voters,” said Superintendent David Hornak.

Hornack explained that the district has not had any major improvements done in the last 20 years. The buildings, he said, are tired and ready for renovation.

“The impact of yesterday’s election will be substantial, our entire learning community will benefit. The passing of the bond will allow us to continue to prepare our students for the future in up-to-date and secure facilities,” he said.

The district is planning a major restructuring so that schools house traditional grade levels. For instance, students in fifth grade will be able to return to the elementary school building and the high school will be home grade nine through 12. The money will also go towards the creation of an Innovation Center which will be open to all students and used for programs like Early College, dual college enrollment and robotics lab among other activities.

Voters in the Okemos school district overwhelmingly agreed to renew an 18 mill operating millage and to expand a sinking fund millage, allowing the money to cover security and technology.

