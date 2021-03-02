Waverly Community Schools will ask voters to approve $125 million bond proposal in May

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Waverly Community Schools will ask voters to approve a $125 million bond proposal in May.

The money would allow the district to add capacity to elementary school buildings, address safety and security and more.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Waverly Middle School

"We will upgrade so we have secure entrances in all of our buildings. We're going to upgrade the community locker rooms over by the pool at Waverly East so that the Delta Township residents can enjoy a partnership with Waverly when they use Delta Township classes for swimming. We're also going to have new buses and student technology purchases," said Superintendent Kelly Blake.

Blake says the bond is an extension of current bond dollars and would not increase taxes.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Waverly High School

"We're good stewards of the district money, and we have done careful investigations to make sure that we're making improvements that are needed," Blake said.

The district's buildings are largely 60 years old and older, and Blake says it's time to upgrade them to give students modern and safe learning environments.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Waverly Community Schools bond proposal.

"We're getting to the point where we're having some problems with roofs that are leaking and pipes that are freezing. And it's just time where some of our infrastructures need replacement," said Blake.

If the bond proposal is approved on May 4, construction would start in the spring of 2022 and would happen in several phases.

Click here for more information about the bond proposal.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook