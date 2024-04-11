‘These are serious charges,’ Ingham County Prosecutor reflects on officer involved shooting, 2 officers shot

The officer involved shooting happened on Wednesday right before 11:15 am. 2 Lansing Police officers and the suspect, a 28-year-old man, were shot.

Suspect is in custody.

Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane opened up about potential charges against suspect.

A day after an officer involved shooting, that left 2 Lansing police officers shot, Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane reflected on the incident.

“It really hits home for me being in law enforcement for 23 years and seeing officers injured,” Dewane said. “You know they're very lucky they weren't killed yesterday.”

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING COVERAGE

Police said the shooting happened Wednesday in the area of Holmes and Simken. Detectives were following up on a violent crime they said happened earlier in the week. As they were trying to arrest the suspect, they called for back up.

During a press conference Wednesday night, Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee detailed the moments leading to the shooting.

“The suspect attempted to flee the officers on foot,” Sosebee said. “Officers then caught the suspect and during the struggle the accused disarmed one of the detectives and the disarmed struck two police officers. One of the officers shot back, wounding the suspect.”

FULL PRESSER: OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

Both officers and suspect are expected to be okay. While police are releasing limited information about the suspect, we do know he is a 28-year-old man, who Dewane said is looking at some serious charges.

“Him taking a gun from a detective? What kind of charge do you think that could carry,” said FOX 47 News Larry Wallace.

“That would be a charge for disarming a police officer,” Dewane said. “It would be a 10 year felony. If he's a felon, he could also be charged with a felon in possession of a firearm.”

When it comes to shooting the two officers, Dewane said his office would need to look at the full picture before charges are put forward.

“We need to look at the intent,” Dewane said. “Was he intentionally trying to shoot the officers? Did the gun go off while he was trying to snatch it, and it struck the officers? We would have to look at several factors.”

Dewane said this is a collaborative effort between his office and the Attorney General's office.

“I have been in communication with the AG’s office, we are going to go ahead and move forward with the charging decision and past it to them so they can prosecute the case,” Dewane said.

Dewayne expects charges will be filed by Friday.