Police: Two officers shot in Lansing, suspect in custody

***UPDATE 1:15 pm***

According to Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee, two Lansing police officers were shot around 11:15 am Wednesday.

Police provided an update on the incident just after 1:00 pm.

Chief Sosebee says detectives were following up on a previous crime when they encountered the suspect in the back parking lot of an apartment building on West Holmes Road on the city's south side.

Sosebee says detectives called for assistance from patrol officers. Two officers responded, and soon after, there was an exchange of gunfire. Both officers and the suspect were shot.

The officers and suspect are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Police say they cannot elaborate on the crime detectives were following up on, nor do they know who fired the first shots.

Sosebee gave limited details about the suspect, only to say that it was a male with whom the police were familiar.

Michigan State Police are investigating the incident, and the Lansing Police Department will follow protocol for officers involved in the shooting and subsequent investigation.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor was also at the press conference and wanted to ensure the residents in our southside neighborhood that they were safe and that the incident had been resolved.

Chief Sosebee says LPD will provide updates on the status of the injured officers and the investigation as they become available.

***End Update***

The Lansing Police Department says there has been an officer-involved shooting near Holmes Road and Simken Drive in Lansing.

According to police, two officers have been shot.

Police say the suspect was also shot and is in custody.

Investigators are asking the public to avoid the area.

FOX 47 has a crew on the way to the scene and will bring you updates as soon as they are available.

