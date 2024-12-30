Neighbors react to deadly double shooting on Lansing’s Southside

The shooting on Sunday left one person dead and another injured.

Police have detained a person of interest, but no suspect has been identified.

Neighbors are on alert after the most recent shooting in Lansing turned deadly.

“It didn't sound like gun shots,” said neighbor Larry Brewer. “It sounded like a shot gun maybe.

Brewer said he was home when shots were fired Sunday evening. Lansing police said it happened around 8:30 pm in the 4900 block of Belle Chase Blvd, on the city's Southside.

When officers arrived to the scene, they said they found 2 people shot, a 25-year old man, who is expected to be okay and a 36-year-old man who died from his injuries, making this the 9th gun death of the year.

Lansing police investigate deadly shooting

“I believe in the second amendment, but I feel like Lansing needs to do a better job at looking for guns that are in the hands of people they shouldn't be in,” Brewer said.

“One death is too many, so that’s why we will continue to canvass the streets and do work,” said Marlon Beard.

Beard works with Advance Peace, a gun violence preventive organization the city allocated $300,000 toward this year.

“We've been trying to interrupt gun violence,” Beard said.

Through mentoring Beard and other advance peace members said there has been some progress, citing since starting their mission in 2022, gun deaths in the city has decreased by 65 percent, but Beard said there's still work that needs to be done.

“We need to educate people on not using guns in conflict,” he said.

Police said a person of interest has been detained for their connection to the Sunday shooting. Police are still investigating and if you know anything, they’re asking you to give them a call at 517-483-4600.

