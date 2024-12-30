Lansing police investigate deadly shooting

LANSING, Mich. — One person is dead, and one person is expected to be okay following a Lansing shooting that happened on Sunday, December 29th, according to the Lansing Police Department.

Officials tell us they were called to the 4900 block of Belle Chase Blvd for a shooting AROUND 8:30pm.

We’re told that when they got there they found 2 people had been shot.

A 36-year-old man, who later died at the hospital, and a 25-year-old man who is expected to survive.

Police say that they do have a person of interest detained, and have recovered multiple guns from the scene.

This is an active investigation.

If you know anything about this shooting you’re being asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

