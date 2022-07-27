Watch Now
Man charged in connection to July 20 Lansing shooting death

police
police
Posted at 11:41 AM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 11:41:41-04

LANSING, Mich. — A man was charged with open murder and assault with the intent to murder in connection to a shooting on July 20 in Lansing that left one man dead and another injured.

Felipe Sotelo, 28, was also charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

The shooting occurred at around 8:40 p.m. near the 800 block of Baker Street.

Sotelo was arraigned Tuesday, and his bond was set at $200,000.

