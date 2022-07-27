Man charged in connection to July 20 Lansing shooting death

LANSING, Mich. — A man was charged with open murder and assault with the intent to murder in connection to a shooting on July 20 in Lansing that left one man dead and another injured.
Felipe Sotelo, 28, was also charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.
The shooting occurred at around 8:40 p.m. near the 800 block of Baker Street.
Sotelo was arraigned Tuesday, and his bond was set at $200,000.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.