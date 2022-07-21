2 men shot, 1 killed in shooting Wednesday night in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — A 29-year-old man died Wednesday night after being shot near the Potter Park Zoo.
The Lansing Police Department said, around 8:40 p.m., officers went to the 800 block of Baker Street on a report of shots fired.
While enroute, two men were reported at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.
One of the men, a 29-year-old Lansing resident, died due to his injuries. The second man, a 29-year-old Detroit resident, is listed in stable condition.
Police say no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information should contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.