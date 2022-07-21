Watch Now
2 men shot, 1 killed in shooting Wednesday night in Lansing

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 9:58 AM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 09:58:12-04

LANSING, Mich. — A 29-year-old man died Wednesday night after being shot near the Potter Park Zoo.

The Lansing Police Department said, around 8:40 p.m., officers went to the 800 block of Baker Street on a report of shots fired.

While enroute, two men were reported at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

One of the men, a 29-year-old Lansing resident, died due to his injuries. The second man, a 29-year-old Detroit resident, is listed in stable condition.

Police say no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

