Lansing's Rivershell Apartments sees turnaround after code enforcement battle

LANSING, Mich. — It’s been about two years since I was first introduced to Rivershell Apartments and the issues residents had at the complex.

Their complaints made their way to the city of Lansing, which led to the city's Code Enforcement Office pink tagging the whole complex in 2021 and even taking the owner, AndMark Rivershell Apartments LLC, to court multiple times.

But now, it seems like Rivershell Apartments and the city are on the same page.

“The entire complex is 100% in compliance,” said Lansing Deputy Mayor Jane DiSessa.

The compliance was made official about two weeks after Rivershell Apartments passed its inspection on March 31 allowing the owner to regain a valid renter’s certificate after years of not having one.

“They have a valid renter’s certificate until August 2024,” DiSessa said.

We took a trip to Rivershell Apartments Thursday, and it does look different. The pot holes are filled, the dumpsters aren’t overflowing and the parking lot looks empty.

After knocking on some doors, a couple residents, who did not want to be interviewed on camera, told me a lot of their neighbors moved out because of the living conditions. That could explain why there are fewer cars in the parking lot.

They also told me things have gotten a little better, but they still find themselves complaining to management about issues like bugs, pests and incomplete maintenance projects.

We reached out to Rivershell Apartments management, but they didn’t get back to us.

