Lansing police release portion of bodycam footage of deadly shooting

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Police Department has released portions of the body camera footage from a deadly shooting that occurred between police officers and a man on Jan. 5 .

At around 5 p.m. on Jan. 5, the Ingham County 911 Center received several 911 calls about a person with a gun, who was pointing it at people and shooting, in the 2000 block of Irene Court, according to the video.

Police also released portions of the 911 calls where you can hear a frightened woman tell dispatch to "please hurry" and a gunshot in the background.

When both officers and Michigan State Police troopers arrived on the scene, they immediately heard gunshots and located the man described by callers. When officers make contact with the man, he takes a gun out of his pants and points it at officers.

"The officers communicate to each other the deadly threat," Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee said in the video. "In an effort to protect themselves, and the neighbors, from an active and deadly threat, the officers deemed it necessary to stop the threat by using deadly force."

The man, who died from his injuries, was later identified as 35-year-old Nicolas Micko.

"This incident is best described as an active shooter in a Lansing neighborhood," Sosebee said. " I would like to thank members of the community that called 911 and reported the threat to themselves and the community. Furthermore, the troopers and officers involved showed courage facing an active violence threat to the community."

Sosebee says the Michigan State Police are still investigating the shooting.

You can watch the portions of the bodycam footage on the city of Lansing's YouTube channel , but warning, the video contains graphic images.

