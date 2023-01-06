Lansing Police Department releases more information about Thursday's 'officer-involved shooting'

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Police Department has released some more information about Thursday's shooting that involved three Michigan State Police troopers and one Lansing police officer and left a man dead.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Irene Court. The department said that they received multiple 911 calls about a man in that area pointing a gun at them.

The four law enforcement officers arrived in the area and "could hear active gunfire in the neighborhood and advised residents to stay in their homes," according to a news release.

"While moving towards the gunfire, they observed a man matching the description provided by a 911 caller," the release said. "The subject produced a handgun and threatened the officers while advancing towards them, which results in an officer involved shooting."

Officers provided medical aid to the man, who has been identified as 35-year-old Nicolas Micko, but he died from his injuries.

"[Lansing Police] Chief [Ellery] Sosebee has met with Mr. Micko’s family and expressed condolences on behalf of the city of Lansing and the Lansing Police Department," the release said.

The department said they do not know "who fire and how many shots were fired" because Michigan State Police are investigating the incident.

The Lansing Police Department officer who was involved, Ofc. James Zolnai, has been placed on paid administrative leave "pending the outcome of the Michigan State Police Investigation."

"Once the Michigan State Police have completed their investigation into the shooting and there is no likelihood of impeding the criminal investigation, the Lansing Police Department will initiate its internal investigation into policy compliance," the release said.

The release also said that, once Michigan State Police clears it, they intend to release portions of the video footage of the incident.

