Michigan State Police investigate 'officer-involved shooting' in Lansing Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Police are on the scene of an "officer-involved shooting" in Lansing as of 7:40 p.m. Thursday.
The shooting happened in the area of 4500 Aurelius Road.
Lansing Police Department officers and Michigan State Police will be holding a joint press conference at 8 p.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
