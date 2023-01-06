Michigan State Police investigate 'officer-involved shooting' in Lansing Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Police are on the scene of an "officer-involved shooting" in Lansing as of 7:40 p.m. Thursday.

The shooting happened in the area of 4500 Aurelius Road.

Lansing Police Department officers and Michigan State Police will be holding a joint press conference at 8 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

