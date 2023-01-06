Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodDelhi Twp - Holt - Dimondale - Southside Lansing

Actions

Michigan State Police investigate 'officer-involved shooting' in Lansing Thursday

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 7:51 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 19:51:26-05

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Police are on the scene of an "officer-involved shooting" in Lansing as of 7:40 p.m. Thursday.

The shooting happened in the area of 4500 Aurelius Road.

Lansing Police Department officers and Michigan State Police will be holding a joint press conference at 8 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Larry Wallace

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

Southside Lansing

Neighborhood Reporter

Larry Wallace

Hannah McIlree

5:13 PM, Nov 14, 2022

Holt, Diamondale, Delhi Township

Neighborhood Reporter

Hannah McIlree

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter