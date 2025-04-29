Lansing Mayor, Police Chief give updates on MLK Blvd. racing crash

LANSING, Mich — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and Police Chief Robert Backus held a press conference on Tuesday to update the public on a racing crash that happened last week.

According to the Lansing Police Department, officers on Thursday responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Pierce Road for reports of a five-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers noted that there were 13 injured victims ranging from three to 52 years old.

WATCH: One victim remains in hospital, 12 released after Thursday's crash in Lansing

One victim remains in hospital, 12 released after Thursday's crash in Lansing

LPD said witnesses and video footage from surrounding businesses showed a Chevy Malibu and a Jeep Cherokee racing down Martin Luther King Blvd., resulting in a multiple-car crash.

After further investigation, officers said they learned the driver of the Malibu, a 19-year-old male, was ejected from the car and was listed in critical condition, along with the passenger, a 15-year-old male, once they were taken to a local hospital.

The 23-year-old male driver of the Cherokee was also taken to the hospital along with the two passengers in the vehicle following the crash.

During Tuesday's press conference, Chief Backus said that all the victims have since been released from the hospital except for the 15-year-old passenger of the Malibu, who is still listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time but Chief Backus says the investigation is still ongoing.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook