One victim remains in hospital, 12 released after Thursday's crash in Lansing

12 victims involved in last Thursday's multi-vehicle car crash on Lansing's south side have been released from the hospital

One victim remains in critical condition and no suspects have been arrested

Police plan to update local media Tuesday morning

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Police Department says nearly all of the victims from last Thursday's multi-vehicle crash have been released from the hospital except for one.

Twelve of the 13 victims involved in the five-vehicle wreck have been released from the hospital and there are still no known fatalities at this time, according to an LPD spokesperson.

The only victim remaining in the hospital is currently in critical condition and no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

LPD and Mayor Andy Schor plan to brief local media on the crash Tuesday morning.

