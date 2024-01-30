BY THE DOZENS: 36 Candidates take interest in Lansing’s Charter Revision Commission

Lansing's city charter is a document that lists all of the by-laws that determines how the city is run.

Nearly 40 candidates have tossed their hats in the ring to be part of Lansing’s Charter Revision Commission.

In November, 51% of Lansing voters supported a revision of the city’s Charter, which was written in the 1970’s and has never been revised. Now, the city of Lansing must elect nine residents to serve on the City’s Charter Revision Commission.

“The nine folks will work together to come up with a proposed new charter that will go in front of the voters of Lansing. They have until 2026 to do that,” said Lansing city clerk Chris Swope.

The deadline to register as a charter revision commission candidate passed on January 23, and Swope tells us 36 candidates registered.

“We’ve got former council members, former legislators, a lot of people with political experience,” Swope said. “Then, we have people with no political experience and we also have advocates. So a wide range of candidates.”

Lansing voters will elect the commission by May. 7. To view a list of the candidates click here.

