City Pink Tags all 618 units at Autumn Ridge

Residents have complained about thinks like potholes and unsafe garages.



A tall "newly updated" sign fills the entrance way of Autumn Ridge, but its the issues behind it that have residents concerned.

“I know this place has enough money to fix this stuff,” said tenant Joshua Joseph.

Joseph has lived at Autumn for a few months, and while he said his unit is fine, it's the exterior issues like potholes and beat up garages that have him asking questions.

“In our lease it shows that we are paying a fee for those things to be taken care of,” Joseph said.

The city recently cited Autumn Ridge as "unsafe and not in compliance”, resulting in all 618 units at the complex being pink tagged and 22 units being red tagged.

“Red tagged, that means those units should be vacant and no one can access those until those issues are brought up,” said Lansing’s Director of Economic Development and planning Rawley Van Fossen. “The rest of the property is pink tagged because of a lack of valid renters certificate, but tenants are allowed the live.”

The city says Autumn Ridge hasn't had a valid renter's certificate since 2018, but even if they aren't in compliance with the city, it doesn't mean they're breaking the law...

We reached out to Autumn ridge who provided us with this statement saying:

"Per city ordinance, the placement of pink tags does not mean the property is unsafe. It means the property is currently in the rental certification process and does not have its certificates yet. For Autumn Ridge and all other rental properties in Lansing , the process calls for an inspection before a property can receive its renewal certification.

Autumn Ridge has completed all inspection items that it did not appeal. For the items not complete and under appeal, Autumn Ridge’s valid appeal for those items has not been heard yet. So, we are very surprised that the City would issue pink tags before granting Autumn Ridge its due process rights that it is entitled to per city ordinance.

Additionally, Autumn Ridge met with the City on 9/13/23 to discuss next steps on renewal certificates, the pending appeal and the future of the property. There was a plan discussed and we believed the City was in full support of the plan. It was agreed during the meeting to delay the appeal process while we execute the plan. So, in addition to the appeal, the recent placement of pink tags on the property is confusing to us and our residents and may be a misunderstanding. We have calls into the City to hopefully clear up any confusion and resolve this amicably."