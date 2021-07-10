Delhi Township Trustee is making good on his promise. Thirdgill has donated over $1,000 of his trustee salary.

LANSING, Mich. — When Delhi Township Trustee TyJuan Thirdgill offered to use his salary to help residents in need, he didn't expect many people to take him up on his offer. But... since June, forty people have reached out for help.

"The original goal was to give away 400 bucks a month, and from June 12 to the end of June, I gave away $875."

Today that number went up. Thirdgill said he's passed the $1,000 mark in total donations.

He said rent and utility assistance is the main issue people have needed help with.

Jonda Wallace is a Holt resident. She has lupus and is living with a disability. Last week she received an eviction notice.

"I received a letter on my door and I wasn't expecting that. I thought it was a renewal for my lease, and then come to find out, it was a notice for me to move out," Wallace said.

The stress affected her health, she wasn't sleeping.

Wallace reached out to township supervisor, John Hayhoe for help. Hayhoe knew exactly who to call.

"TyJuan Thirdgill, very nice young man. And he works with rental people and with people that have problems," Hayhoe said. "I sent her to him, and he rectified the problem. She's totally happy."

Thirdgill gave Wallace $260 to help with moving expenses.

"He really did relieve a lot of stress. I mean, to me, it was like a godsend."

If you live in Holt or in Delhi Township and need TyJuan Thirdgill's help, you can fill out this google form.

