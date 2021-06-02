Delhi Township Trustee is sharing his salary for those down on their luck

LANSING, Mich. —

Delhi Township Trustee TyJuan Thirdgill is sharing his trustee's salary with members of the community in need.

A few months ago, he offered to pay for rides to vaccination and testing sites. Now he's taking the offer a step further.

"I had someone post in the Holt community about some assistance that they needed because they fell on hard times," Thirdgill said.

He chatted briefly with the person, sent them $300, and told them, "Let me know if this is good enough for you, and reach out if you need help again," he said.

Thirdgill was inspired to keep giving.

"This is a place where I plan on like laying roots for a long time," he said. "If they are struggling, that means that I am also struggling because we are like we are a Holt community and like we're together in this fight, especially during this pandemic."

Starting June 12, he's going to offer $200 of his salary every two weeks and possibly more.

"I have no problem, really going into a salary more and paying people more than 200 bucks a week, if that's what needs to happen," he said.

Delhi Township Treasurer Tom Lenard has known Thirdgill for two years. They've worked on the township board since November and they've worked in the legislature prior to that. Lenard said he's always been impressed by Thirdgill's heart for people.

"This community really helps each other. He's really a reflection of people who I've seen reaching out to each other with little food libraries and pitching in when a neighbor needs help and, you know, going above and beyond to try to protect each other," Lenard said.

Thirdgill said he was once unemployed and knows what it feels like to be down on your luck.

"I know what their struggles are like, and I just didn't want anyone to feel like they were alone in this," he said.

Thirdgill is working on creating a Google form for residents to fill out so he can keep track of who needs help. Anyone who lives in Delhi Township is welcome to reach out.

