City of Lansing settles lawsuit with Holmes Apartments owner Simtob Management

LANSING, Mich. — A lawsuit filed by the city of Lansing against Simtob Management has been settled.

“You know it's been several months,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

The city filed the lawsuit in March after several residents were forced to move out of Holmes Apartments because the whole complex was red tagged. Mark LaRose was one of those residents. Simtob moved him to another apartment where things got worse. His son-in-law was shot and killed there.

The settlement is universal, which means Simtob agreed to bring all of its 21 properties in Lansing up to code in two and a half months.

Simtob also agreed to pay Lansing over $10,000 as reimbursement for hotel fees that the city covered for residents who were forced to leave Holmes Apartments.

“Honestly, it’s a good settlement for the city,” Schor said.

We reached out to Simtob Management for comment, but they didn’t get back to us.

LaRose on the other hand has decided to find housing outside of Lansing, and although life has been challenging for him, he’s found a new coping mechanism, writing. He recently self published a book of poetry.

“You know, all of the stuff that happened with Simbtob and my son-in0law, it motivated me to write this book,” he said.

