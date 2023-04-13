Belmont Park Apartments shooting stemmed from neighbor dispute

LANSING, Mich. — Blood stains were what was left behind at Belmont Park Apartments after a deadly shooting last Friday.

“It just seems like bad things just keep happening, you know what I mean,” said resident Mark Larose.

Larose said his 23-year-old son-in-law Camrun Thornton was the one shot and killed the morning of the shooting. Larose also said he was moved into the complex by the owner last month after his unit at Holmes Apartments was red tagged.

“It’s a lot louder here than at Holmes Apartments, and it's a lot louder here and that was aggravating to my son-in-law. He got into a fight with someone knocking on the door at 6:30 in the morning, it escalated and one thing led to another, and he got shot,” Larose said.

The conflict happened right across the hall from Larose's unit, where Rachel Morrell lives. She has a different side to this story, and said Thornton was aggressive and kicked in her door.

“All I see is my door is kicked opened, and this whole bar is off the hinge,” Morrell said.

Morrell said her brother was the one who shot Thornton, but she said shots were only fired after Thornton stabbed her brother.

“Brother, I love you, you saved us. If it wasn’t for you, he could’ve killed me and my 3-year-old son,” Morrell said.

Larose admitted that his son-in-law had a bad temper but said he didn’t deserve to lose his life at such a young age.

“He helped take care of me, I am handicapped. He would clean for me, cook for me and everything,” he said.

And while Larose and his family are grieving, he can’t help but to think that none if this would’ve happened if he wasn’t forced to leave his old unit at Holmes Apartments.

“We never had problems like this with our old neighbors,” Larose said.

