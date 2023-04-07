Lansing man dead after Friday morning shooting

LANSING, Mich. — On Friday at 6:45 a.m., Lansing Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Dorchester Circuit.

Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest. The Lansing Fire Department provided first aid before transporting him to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Lansing police say that another subject was injured during the altercation.

