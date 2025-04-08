Eaton County Officers address Tax Millage on the May ballot

I took a ride along with an Eaton County officer.

Watch the video above to learn about the May ballot

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Eaton County officials are asking neighbors to consider a public safety millage that will be on the May ballot. I took a ride along with an Eaton County officer to find out what the outcome for the department would be depending on whether the millage passes or not.

The public safety millage in Eaton County could help decide Eric Smith's future.

"I wanted to be a police officer since I was a kid," Police Academy Recruit Eric Smith said.

He's in a police academy right now, part of a group of 10 cadets ready to join the Eaton County Sheriff's Office.

But captain Chris Kuhlman with the sheriff's office says, that if the upcoming public safety millage fails, the sheriff's office will not be able to hire on the cadets, including Smith and the effects would go even further.

"The cuts for the sheriff's office if the millage doesn't pass are substantial, it would eliminate our entire out-county road patrol," Chris Kuhlman Captain of Administrative Services said.

I've been reporting on the financial situation of Eaton County for months. A countywide tax proposal failed back in November. It would have raised property taxes by 3 mills which means taxpayers would had to pay an average of $18 a month. however, the new public safety millage proposal is asking for 2 mills which would be $12 a month on average for neighbors if it passes.

I got in a sheriff's car for a ride along with Captain Kuhlman to learn more about the millage. As your neighborhood reporter, I want to get my neighbor's answers, and one neighbor wanted me to ask officials about this millage affecting neighbors financially. I asked Kuhlman about that neighbor's concern.

"I can definitely emphasize with them, i live in the county, my taxes will rise as well, if this millage passes," Chris Kuhlman Captain of Administrative Services said.

"People have to ask themselves if is it something can afford in two different ways out of their pocketbook and out of their safety," Chris Kuhlman Captain of Administrative Services said.

And keeping neighbors safe is something Smith has wanted to do since he was a teenager. It was a decision that came after a personal tragedy.

"When i was 13, my dad passed away from suicide and a state trooper came and sat in my room with me, and i realized on that day, were not here to put people away, but we're here to help people in need," Police Academy Recruit Eric Smith said.

That's when he decided to become a law enforcement officer and wanted to serve Eaton County, which is where he grew up.

But no matter how the vote goes, he'll be able to finish his training at the academy. he told me he's grateful for the opportunity regardless of how the vote goes.

"Even if this millage doesn't pass, they gave me the opportunity to go through this academy and work somewhere, i can give the public what they need," Police Academy Recruit Eric Smith said.

And since suicide was mentioned in this report... if you or someone you know needs help, you can call or text the suicide and crisis lifeline. That number is 9-8-8.

