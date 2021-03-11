Police: Report of attempted child abduction and stabbing in Potterville was fake

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — A Potterville woman told police that she stabbed a man who tried to abduct her 5-month-old baby from a stroller on Tuesday.

Potterville Police Chief Richard Barry now says her story was made up.

Barry said that, throughout the investigation, things just weren't adding up, which led to conducting an interview with the reporting witness and mother of the child.

During that interview, she confessed that it was just completely made up, Barry said, everything except for the existence of the man she'd accused of the crime.

"He was determined to be an individual that she just picked and saw on the road that happened to be walking at the same time," Barr said.

The man was the first suspect police identified. They interviewed him within an hour of the report and noticed he didn't have any stab wounds.

"He was open and honest with us, very forthcoming and, yeah, he wasn't stabbed," Barry said. "At that point we weren't...I mean he was a suspect but he was not our main suspect. We were still looking for additional, that's why we released the sketch the next day and continued the investigation."

Barry did not disclose the name of the woman or the man she accused but said the woman is being referred to the Eaton County Prosecutor's Office for possible charges.

"I would just like to say to the community thank you so much for everybody's assistance. We've been reached out to by hundreds of people at this point with tips and leads to try to assist us with this. I think the community really came together," he said.

Barry says he hopes the community will understand that the man accused of this crime had nothing to do with it.

You can find the original report here.

