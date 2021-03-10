Potterville mother stabs man who tried to abduct her child from stroller

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — A mother stabbed a man who attempted to grab her 5-month-old infant out of a stroller in Potterville's Independence Commons mobile home community on Tuesday afternoon.

The Potterville police were dispatched to the area of Constitution Circle and Revolution Court around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The woman told police a man attempted to abduct her child out of a stroller as she was walking through her community, and that she stabbed the suspect several times with a small pocket knife before he fled west on Constitution Circle.

Potterville Police Department, 2021

The suspect is described as a bald white man in his 40s, approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall with a thin build wearing black pants and a black shirt with a green Batman logo on it. The police have interviewed one suspect and are interviewing one other this afternoon.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Potterville Police Department at (517) 645-7802 or send an email to rbarry@pottervillemi.org.

