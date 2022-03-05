Man hurt in Charlotte home explosion passes away

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Charlotte farmer, realtor, beloved father and husband Jeremy Droscha passed away Friday night after sustaining severe burns in a home explosion earlier this week, the Droscha family confirmed on Facebook on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Jeremy and his four-year-old daughter Aubrey were home on the 2000 block of S Steward Rd. when the house exploded. Aubrey received minor injuries but Jeremy was taken to a local hospital with second and third degree burns over 60% of his body.

Jeremy, his wife Jennifer, and their three children lost everything in the explosion. Jeremy's cousin, Adam Droscha speculated that the explosion was caused by a leaking gas line inside the home.

In the days since the explosion the mid-Michigan community has come together to support the family through Go Fund Me and a clothing drive through the Charlotte Future Farmers of America non-profit organization. The Go Fund Me page shows over $50,000 has been donated so far.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook