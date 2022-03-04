Go Fund Me page raises $42,000 for man hurt in Charlotte house fire, explosion

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Life was normal for the Droscha family in Charlotte just a few days ago, but that all changed in the blink of an eye Tuesday afternoon.

“Jeremy is a part time farmer and part time realtor," said Adam Droscha, Jeremy's cousin. "He juggles both of those things amidst you know, several hobbies that he tries to maintain. They're very active in the Charlotte community, obviously in the farming community.”

Jeremy was home with his four year-old daughter Aubrey Tuesday afternoon when the unthinkable happened.

“It’s sounding more like there was a house problem in the house that there was a leaking gas line actually inside the house because there were two explosions," Adam said. "So we believe that that was probably the first and the second was probably a fuel tank that was inside the house at the time.”

Adam said he was shocked when he heard the news.

“It was a pretty bright sunny day. I was on my way to work in Eaton Rapids, Jeremy and Jessica's property is sort of just off M-50 in between Charlotte and Eaton Rapids and I had actually just passed their road and the ambulance which I, you know, soon found out, had my cousin inside on my way to work."

Some reports say Jeremy was thrown from the home when the blast occured and his four year-old daughter remained inside until Droscha rushed back in to save her. Adam said he isn't sure if that's true, but wouldn't be surprised.

“It is very within Jeremy's nature, in his character, to not hesitate to put himself in danger for his kids," Adam said. "I mean, he's been a farmer his entire life. He's been around accidents. He and Aubrey were actually in an accident just last summer that they both walked away from unscathed but you know, Jeremy is a tough as nails guy, and it wouldn't surprise me in the least if he ran back in for Aubrey."

His daughter Aubrey got out of the home with minor injuries. Jeremy is suffering from second and third degree burns to over 60 percent of his body.

“It sounds like his vital organs and things are generally as okay as they can be," Adam said. "He'll be in a medically induced coma, at least for up to a week, if not more. It could be as much as two weeks. He's at a treatment center in Grand Rapids right now."

Jeremy, his wife Jessica and their three children lost everything in the explosion, but the community is rallying together to help through Go Fund Me and a clothing drive through the Charlotte Future Farmers of America non-profit.

“We're just encouraging people to please, please give the hospital bills from something like this are just going to be devastating," Adam said. "There is also a fund through their church, Calvary Baptist of Charlotte, Michigan, if people would prefer to give that way. Those are the big contributors right now.”

In just over 48 hours, the Go Fund Me has raised over $43,000 of it's $50,000 goal. Many people have left words of support for the family with their donation.

“We just we really just want to extend our thanks to the community," Adam said. "The response has just been incredible. We're a truly blessed family where we are."

The Go Fund Me can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-droscha-family?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR0yFnx0iGja0WkBxlORcZn3mOJE6_l1V47W-K8q-NkyYNEZ5zu9ClF2HaY

