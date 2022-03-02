Charlotte fire department contends with Potterville house fire and explosion in Charlotte less than 24 hours apart

CHARLOTTE AND POTTERVILLE, Mich. — A mobile home in Potterville caught fire Wednesday morning. Charlotte Fire Chief Robert Vogel said the fire sent six people to Lansing Sparrow hospital.

Margaret Cahill A Potterville home caught fire Wednesday morning.

Neighbors said the fire started this morning when a space heater caught on fire.

Benton Township fire fighters at the scene said they cannot confirm any details at this time.

This house fire came on the heels of a home explosion in Charlotte that occurred around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of S Steward Rd.

“It’s been an interesting 24 hours," Vogel said.

The fire left the home "a total loss," according to Vogel.

“In 34 years I’ve never seen anything like it," Vogel said. "Yeah, not like the violent nature of the call.”

Margaret Cahill Charlotte police responded to a home explosion Tuesday afternoon.

Two people were in the house at the time of the explosion— an adult male and a five-year-old female.

The adult male received second and third degree burns on 60% of his body, Vogel said, and was transported to a hospital in Grand Rapids.

The five-year-old girl was treated on the scene and released with only minor scratches.

Neighbors and friends gathered at the home Wednesday to clean up debris surrounding the site of the fire.

“It’s just a tragic situation where fortunately everybody around the community is stepping up to try and help and get past just an unfortunate ordeal," Steven Fajnor, a neighbor and friend of the family said.

An investigation by Michigan State Police ruled the explosion an accident.

“Right now, it's just a matter of trying to help and you know, stay positive and be there for the family."

