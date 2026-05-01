CHARLOTTE, Mich — A foosball room at Charlotte Middle School is giving students a new way to connect during lunchtime while building social and emotional skills that extend beyond the classroom.



Charlotte Middle School has launched a foosball program that gives students a new activity to do during lunch.

The program is part of Foosball Clubs USA, which has expanded to 81 youth-serving locations across 23 states at no cost to schools.

School principal Ryan Guimont says the program is teaching students real-life skills like communication and sportsmanship.

A new foosball room at Charlotte Middle School is giving students a new way to connect during lunchtime — and the program's founders hope it will leave a lifelong impact.

WATCH: Foosball Clubs USA Pilots Flagship Program at Charlotte Middle School

Foosball Clubs USA Pilots Flagship Program at Charlotte Middle School

For students like Emmanuel Pifer, the game has quickly become more than just a lunchtime activity.

"Foosball brings me joy, it brings me happiness, gives me something to do other than being on my phone all day." Pifer said.

Pifer is already working to grow the program from the inside, joining a recruiting for the free after school program.

"I'm part of the club, I like playing against friends and everything, trying to get more people to join and have fun." Pifer said.

The foosball room was brought to Charlotte Middle School by siblings Angelina and Michael Sahl, who both attended the school — and have a personal connection to the very room where the tables now sit.

"Yeah so this is where it all started for me, I went to school here as did my sister here." Michael said.

"This room is actually the room where we were both in detention." Michael said.

"We had permanent school detention." Angelina said.

The room that once held difficult memories is now full of opportunity. The siblings went on to compete in foosball at the world stage, and are now working to bring the sport to students across the country through Foosball Clubs USA.

"When we were just kids we started playing but it became a little bit bigger around this time in my life honestly. In middle school." Angelina said.

Through Foosball Clubs USA, Michael has worked to bring tables into schools at no cost.

"This is our flagship foosball program, so this is our pilot, we are up to 81 youth serving foosball locations or clubs in 23 states." Michael said.

Charlotte Middle School Principal Ryan Guimont said the program has proven to be a tool for teaching and wellness, not just a game.

"So much more in terms of social and emotional growth, the kids communicating and playing a game, when I left here a little bit ago, kids are shaking hands when they finish a game, so those little small things that if we don't teach the kids, they don't learn them, so that's far beyond just the fun of the game we're teaching those real life skills that reach far beyond these walls." Guimont said.

Information on Foosball Clubs USA.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.