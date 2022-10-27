Eaton Rapids police investigate alleged murder-suicide involving married couple

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The crime scene tape is gone, but the investigation into an alleged murder-suicide is just starting.

The Eaton Rapids Police Department is now sharing the names of the victim and the shooter.

58-year-old Deborah Fulger of Eaton Rapids was found dead inside her car this morning from a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe her husband, 57-year-old Henry Fulger, shot her then killed himself.

The pair were in a traffic crash leading up to the murder-suicide on Kinneville Road and Mike Simpson Drive.

Police say Henry was facing several charges in Ingham County for allegedly assaulting Deborah earlier this month.

He was arraigned for the assault, possession of an analogue and methamphetamines, but he was released on bond.

The fatal shooting happened in a commercial section of Eaton Rapids this morning just after 8 a.m.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to call the Eaton Rapids Police Department.

We will continue to bring you updates as this is a developing story.

