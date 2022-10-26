2 dead in car crash, shooting in Eaton Rapids Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Two people are dead after an incident involving two cars and a shooting Wednesday morning in Eaton Rapids.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. in the area of Kinneville Road and Mike Simpson Drive. Police were dispatched to the area around 8:16 a.m. for a "traffic crash with injuries," according to a news release from the Eaton Rapids Police Department.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two lone occupants of the two vehicles dead from gunshot wounds.

Michigan State Police is assisting the Eaton Rapids Police Department with the investigation, which is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook