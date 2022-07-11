CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Eaton County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a woman at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in connection to a 2002 murder in the county.

Beverly McCallum was arrested Friday, after being in custody since February 2020 in Rome, Italy, for pending murder-related charges.

The charges are related to a cold case from 2002. A documentary about the cold case, called "Jack in the Box," featured the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department's struggle with identifying the remains of the deceased.

On May 8, 2002, burned remains were found in Ottawa County inside a metal footlocker that had been set on fire. The victim was beaten to death and suffocated in Charlotte, and then the body was dumped and burned in a blueberry patch in western Michigan.

In 2015, the remains were identified as 35-year-old Roberto Caraballo with help from the Hope College professor's documentary.

McCallum, who was married to Caraballo at the time of the homicide, was arraigned on charges of second degree murder and disinterment/mutilation of a body.

Two other people were charged in connection to the homicide , 40-year-old Christopher McMillan and 38-year-old Dineane Ducharme.

McCallum's bond has been set at $10 million, and her next court appearance is July 22.

