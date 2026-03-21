CHARLOTTE, Mich — Neighbors sitting on old court fines or watching late fees pile up have a cheaper way to settle their debt. Eaton County’s amnesty program is open through April 30.



The amnesty program is available for individuals who owe money to the Circuit Court, District Court, Friend of the Court, or Juvenile Court.

Residents can settle their obligations with possible fee reductions, credits, or warrant cancellations.

The initiative is designed to give people a fresh start while helping courts relieve collection efforts.

Individuals who owe money to the Circuit Court, District Court, Friend of the Court, or Juvenile Court can settle their obligations with possible reductions in fees, credits, or even the cancellation of warrants.

WATCH: Eaton County courts offer a cheaper way to settle old court fees through April

Eaton County courts offer a cheaper way to settle old court fees through April

Each court varies on how it provides relief, but the program is designed to give residents a fresh start while helping them get back into good standing with the courts.

"It really benefits everybody," Kelly Morton said.

Morton is an Eaton County Circuit Court judge and says the amnesty program has been successful in past years.

"First of all it helps people who maybe have some costs or fines that have been owing for a while, it also helps the court to relieve some of our collection efforts, we are often able to close out a lot of files this way," Morton said.

"It’s important that people check with the court they owe money to to see what the terms of that particular amnesty program are," Morton said.

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