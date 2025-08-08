Charlotte food pantry expands as need grows amid school meal funding uncertainty

CHARLOTTE, Mich — The need for food assistance is reaching new heights in Charlotte, as Helping Hands Food Pantry awaits a building expansion to meet growing demand.



The food pantry served 858 households representing 2,858 people in July alone.

Helping Hands saw 250 new clients come through its doors last month.

Funding for Michigan's School Meals Program is set to expire on September 30 without a state education budget.

The pantry's executive director Amanda Thompson says they've seen a growth in client numbers since the pandemic.

"We've grown 30% in the past five years. The need for food is growing," Thompson said.

The group is focused on feeding families and hopes to break ground on their expansion next year. In July, Thompson says they've helped 858 households consisting of 2,858 people, a new monthly high mark for the pantry.

Thompson anticipates the need will continue to grow, especially if certain funding cuts take effect.

Without a state education budget, funds for the Michigan School Meals Program are set to run dry on September 30. That program currently provides meals for all of the state's K-12 students regardless of income.

With funding in limbo, Okemos Public Schools announced plans to charge students for meals in the upcoming school year. Charlotte Public Schools will continue offering free meals to students in the 2025-2026 school year, according to its website.

Dale Bauder, whose grandchildren attend Charlotte schools, received free bags of lunches from the federally-funded Meet Up and Eat Up Program at Oak Park in Charlotte.

"It helps financially when you're kind of low on money sometimes," Bauder said.

Bauder says he and his family are planning to move out of the district, and is concerned about what that may mean for his grandkids.

"I want them to be able to eat and to be able to be okay at school," Bauder said.

In July, the pantry fed 962 children from ages 0 to 17, according to Thompson. Overall, Helping Hands saw 253 new clients come through its doors last month.

"It's a huge huge need that is happening," Thompson said.

While waiting for the building expansion, Thompson says it's all hands on deck at the pantry.

"There are 73 volunteers who are making our pantry each and every week," Thompson said. "We are all one struggle, one illness, one accident away from needing to ask for assistance."

