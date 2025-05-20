Charlotte family resilient after tornado destroys historic barn at Hidden Creek Farms

CHARLOTTE, Mich — A family in Eaton County remains resilient as neighbors help rebuild after an EF-1 tornado destroyed their barn and killed most of their farm animals last Thursday.



An event venue in Eaton County is home to two historic buildings that were heavily damaged in last Thursday's tornado.

Hundreds of family and friends have come out over the past four days to help with cleanup efforts.

Adam and Hayley Auvenshine, owners of Hidden Creek Farms in Charlotte, are grateful to be alive after the powerful storm tore through their property.

"We watch storms go around us 98% of the time. This one was different," Haley said.

The couple described the terrifying moments during the tornado.

"It was just 'hang on tight' and it was over just as fast as it started," Adam said.

Thursday night ended with destruction and dismay after their two dogs went missing. Friday morning, the two dogs, Clover and Daisy, appeared from the rubble following a prayer from their daughter.

The Auvenshines say it was a silver lining to know their children and pets were safe.

"Their prayers were answered," Haley added.

Since Friday, cleanup efforts have been non-stop, with hundreds of family members and friends volunteering to help. A family member traveled from Colorado, and a man Adam had known since Kindergarten also helped.

"[My childhood friend] designed the whole disc golf course out here, which, guess what, we get to do, redesign the disc golf course," Adam said.

Even the youngest helpers are pitching in.

"There have been really good workers around here helping out, so it's coming along," said Kingston, a young volunteer.

The Auvenshines, who host weddings and other events at Hidden Creek Farms, now face the difficult task of saying goodbye to their century-old schoolhouse and barn.

"Long before we ever came here, there was a lot of history there, so that's something we want to honor and do our part," Adam said.

When asked about the power of nature, Haley said, "It's something to behold that's for sure."

Despite the devastation, the family is staying upbeat and hopeful about rebuilding.

"This is going to rise again. This will come up again. I don't know what it's going to look like, but it's going to be heartfelt and it's going to be the new tradition from here on out," Adam said.

Even with the destruction, a second barn where events are held remains intact. The farm plans to continue hosting its weekly line dancing event on Wednesday night.

This story was reported by a journalist

