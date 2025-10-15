Woman sentenced for Clinton County crash that killed two, injured more than a dozen

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. — A woman charged in the 2024 Clinton County crash was sentenced on Wednesday to a maximum of 60 years behind bars.

Ashley Monroe pleaded no contest to multiple charges, including second-degree murder, back in August 2025.

Sentencing date delayed for woman accused in fatal Clinton County drunk driving crash due to attorney concerns

This was in connection with the May 2024 crash that killed Daniel Harris and Jonathan Esch, and injured more than a dozen others.