Woman sentenced for Clinton County crash that killed two, injured more than a dozen

Claire Bacarella
CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. — A woman charged in the 2024 Clinton County crash was sentenced on Wednesday to a maximum of 60 years behind bars.

Ashley Monroe pleaded no contest to multiple charges, including second-degree murder, back in August 2025.

This was in connection with the May 2024 crash that killed Daniel Harris and Jonathan Esch, and injured more than a dozen others.

