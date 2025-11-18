Wintry mix to affect the morning commute Tuesday with rain and snow continuing through the PM hours

We are waking up to returning precipitation across our neighborhoods. As of the 6 AM hour, we are already seeing mixed precipitation on Satellite and Radar in Hillsdale County and snow showers across Jackson County. Mixed precipitation will continue to track north throughout the morning hours lasting through the late morning hours.

We could see some slick spots, especially on elevated surfaces and bridges this morning. Make sure to leave some extra time when getting behind the wheel this morning as we could see some light icing. Even though these amounts are low, any ice accumulation can lead to dangerous travel conditions.

Fox 47 News Wintry mix to affect the Tuesday morning commute through the late morning hours

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

Wintry mix to affect the morning commute Tuesday with rain and snow continuing through the afternoon and evening

All of this precipitation comes from an area of low pressure that is tracking east, but south of the state of Michigan. Warmer air is unable to make it into our neighborhoods allowing our temperatures to hover in the mid 30's for daytime highs and temps hovering right around freezing for a chunk of the morning hours.

Fox 47 News Temperatures hover around the mdi 30's through the afternoon with rain and snow possible

Once we reach the afternoon hours, showers are expected to turn more scattered with rain and snow possible. Impacts will lessen into the afternoon, but make sure to stay weather aware when heading out on the roads. We will see showers teeter once we reach the evening hours as well as some clearing once we past midnight.

Fox 47 News Afternoon precipitation turns more scattered with rain and snow showers possible

At most we could see up to an inch of snow in our neighborhoods with light icing possible this morning.

WSYM Snow & Ice Forecast, Tuesday

We will dry up on Wednesday with increasing cloud cover and temperatures back into the lower 40's. End of the week brings a chance for rain showers Thursday PM into Friday AM in the form of rain as temps warm into the upper 40's for daytime highs and upper 30's for overnight lows. There are still a lot of uncertainties with this next system and we will be keeping an eye on what we might see closely.

Fox 47 News We dry up tonight with returning shower chances for the end of the week in the form of rain with high temps warming into the upper 40's

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.