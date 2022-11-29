Windy and cold Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — Expect high winds causing brutally cold wind chill values through the day Wednesday. A few isolated snow showers can't be ruled out, either.

Overnight we'll have a cold front pass by. Ahead of the cold front we'll be in the middle 50s with a strong south wind in place. As the front passes around 2am, expect some rain and even a few thunderstorms to breeze on by. Behind the front we'll cool off a solid 25 degrees by the time many of us wake up in the morning.

Wednesday will begin around 30 degrees as many head out the door and be in the 20s by the time we come home. Wind chill values will be in the lower 10s as winds gust to 45mph through the day. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire area until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Thursday we'll have a mix of sun and clouds, less wind, and a high near 35 degrees.

Friday we're back into the 40s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook