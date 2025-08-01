LANSING, Mich. — Its the start of a new month and our forecast heading into the weekend shows gradually warming temperatures and hazy skies.



Wildfire smoke to bring poor air quality and hazy skies as we enter the weekend in Mid-Michigan

The Air Quality Advisory has been extended in our all of our neighborhoods to last through Saturday night. We can expect air quality to range unhealthy for sensitive groups both today and into Saturday. For those with underlying respiratory conditions, make sure to limit time outside today.

Other than the poor air quality, high pressure at the surface dominates the forecast for the weekend. This area of high pressure allowing for clear skies with lots of sunshine. Temperatures today are still a bit below average in the mid to upper 70's, but we will see temps gradually warm back to seasonable average by Sunday.

Dew points continue to stay relaxed, similar to yesterday, in the mid to lower 50's. We will continue to see this trend through the weekend with our only main impacts being the poor air quality. Once showers and storms return early next week, humid conditions will return to our neighborhoods.

This weekend will great for getting any outdoor chores done as thunderstorm potential returns to our neighborhoods next week Tuesday. At the same time we will start to see temperatures rise again above average.

