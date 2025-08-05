LANSING, Mich. — Canadian wildfire smoke and particulate matter continues to impact the state of Michigan with poor air quality. The Air Quality Advisory is still in effect for the entire state of Michigan. As of this morning, this advisory is expected to end at the end of the day today.

Fox 47 News Air Quality Advisory continues across the state Tuesday

Canadian wildfire smoke could continue into the first half of Wednesday as high pressure gradually tracks east. With this easterly track, smoke will follow and begin to exit the region. However, weak winds will keep the wildfire smoke and particulate matter in our neighborhoods throughout the day today and tomorrow as high pressure will track east slowly throughout the week.

Wildfire smoke continues to drop our air quality across Mid-Michigan

Keeping with the exit of high pressure in our neighborhoods, winds will shift out of the south this week allowing for warm and moist air to return to our neighborhoods. We will gradually warm our temperatures throughout the week as well as our humidity. Dew points stay relaxed today in the upper 50's allowing for more comfortable conditions.

Fox 47 News Dew points rise into the 60's beginning Wednesday, allowing for uncomfortable conditions

Starting Wednesday, dew points will rise into the 60's and continue to stay in the mid to upper 60's trend through the week. This will allow for muggy conditions across our neighborhoods. This humidity will not be as extreme as what we last remembered from early last week.

Wednesday also brings the chance for an isolated shower and thunderstorm in the afternoon hours between 3 PM and 8 PM. We are not expecting any major impacts if we do see a tame thunderstorm develop. Make sure to pack the umbrella to be safe when heading out the door Wednesday.

Fox 47 News A low impact, isolated, shower and storm is possible across our neighborhoods Wednesday

We will dry up again Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy skies as we continue to warm our high temperatures into the upper 80's. We have a chance to see high temps reach the 90's when once we enter the weekend. Shower and thunderstorm chances return Sunday into Monday as we start a brand new week. We will keep an eye on it carefully.

Fox 47 News An isolated shower and storm possible on Wednesday with temperatures gradually warming

