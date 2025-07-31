LANSING, Mich. — We are still tracking passing showers across all of our neighborhoods Thursday morning. No major impacts are expected as we near an end to precipitation for the rest of the work week. Showers will taper starting in our northern neighborhoods with our southern neighborhoods holding onto the rain through early afternoon Thursday.

Fox 47 News Showers come to an end once we reach the afternoon hours Thursday

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

Wildfire smoke allows for hazy conditions in Mid-Michigan with temps turning below average

The passing cold front allowed for winds to shift out of the north. With northerly winds, temperatures are able to drop below average into the mid to upper 70's as a daytime high today. We will gradually warm through the weekend as high pressure builds into our neighborhoods.

Winds out of the north also allows for particulate matter from Canadian wildfire smoke to return to our neighborhoods. Air quality is looking to range today unhealthy for sensitive groups. If you have any underlying respiratory conditions, it is best to limit time outside today as we have already seen air quality in the unhealthy range earlier this morning across our neighborhoods.

Fox 47 News Thicker concentrations of particulate matter will bring poor air quality to our neighborhoods Thursday

An Air Quality Advisory is still in effect for the entire state of Michigan. This Advisory is set to expire Thursday night, however, we could still see poor air quality into Friday in Michigan. We will be watching for those hazy skies this afternoon.

WSYM Air Quality Advisory in effect until midnight Thursday.

As high pressure continues to builds in, mostly sunny skies will be favored through the entire weekend period with gradually warming temperatures. We should be back to the lower 80's by the time we reach Sunday. Dew points will continue to stay in the 50's through the weekend allowing for more comfortable conditions when stepping out the door. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to return to our neighborhoods early next week.

Fox 47 News Showers come to an end today with lots of sun expected this upcoming weekend

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.