LANSING, Mich. — The end of the weekend brought the return of showers and storms across Mid-Michigan. Areas such as Lansing saw just under half an inch fall. Other neighborhoods were able to see some rainfall as well. This trend of showers and storms will continue through the first half of the week as we hold onto the influence of this moist air mass.

Temperatures today will warm into the mid to upper 70's. This is still a bit above average for this time of year. Daytime highs should be in the lower 70's.

Fox 47 News High temps in the mid to upper 70's today across Mid-Michigan with chances for showers and an isolated storm

Wet conditions continue through Mid-Michigan with showers and possible storms

For the first half of the week, we will be under a moist air mass with dew points ranging in the mid to lower 60's. Our neighborhoods are being affected by the an advancing upper level trough which is allowing for the shower and storm chances through the first half of this week.

Any storms we could see should stay non-severe with main impacts including heavy rainfall rates, and strong winds up to 40 mph. The frontal passage looks to stall out in northern Michigan today as it advances through our neighborhoods this morning. Our storm chances will be a bit more isolated.

Fox 47 News Scattered showers and storms Tuesday should stay non-severe with heavy rainfall rates possible

Tuesday, the same frontal passage sags south and increases our chances to see more scattered showers and storms Tuesday afternoon. Again, impacts should stay non-severe. Make sure to grab the umbrella when heading out the door.

Fox 47 News Keep the umbrella handy as scattered showers and storms continue Tuesday

We will start to see showers and precipitation let up once the upper level low moves out of the region which will begin Thursday. Dry conditions prevail once we end the work week and enter the weekend.

Fox 47 News Chances for thunderstorms exist through Thursday with temps cooling into the mid 70's

