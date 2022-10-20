We're flipping the switch back to "warm" for Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Sunshine along with temperatures 10-20 degrees above average are coming back! Expect highs in the 70s for multiple days in a row. Make plans to go outdoors.

Tonight we'll be in the 30s again for lows with light winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Skies will be clear.

Into your Friday expect gorgeous sunshine to go around! Highs warm into the middle 60s with a nice southwest breeze at 10-20 mph. Gorgeous conditions last for Friday night football!

Saturday and Sunday will both be in the middle 70s. Winds will be around 10mph out of the southwest. Go make plans to be outdoors! Apple orchards, cider mills, pumpkin patches, corn mazes, or even just an Oktoberfest brew at your favorite brewery's patio!

Monday and Tuesday the warm weather continues with a mix of sun and clouds.

