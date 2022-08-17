Wednesday forecast: More great weather to finish out the work week

LANSING, Mich. — Sunshine sticks around for the rest of the week into the weekend. You'll also notice some humidity come back into the picture as well.

Skies clear overnight with lows dipping down once more into the upper 50s. Head out to see if you can spot the northern lights! Winds will become light and variable as well.

Into Thursday we'll have a southwest wind develop. That's a great direction to warm us up into the afternoon. Highs will head into the lower to middle 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Friday we'll heat it up even more! Expect temperatures to top out in the upper 80s with more sunshine and a southwest wind.

Saturday will be just like Friday expect highs warm into the upper 80s. You'll notice more humidity out there as well. Late in the evening is when our next chance for showers and storms moves in.

This rain chance will be with us all day Sunday and Monday.

