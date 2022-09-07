Wednesday forecast: Great weather through the week

LANSING, Mich. — A very nice stretch of weather continues for mid-Michigan all the way into the first part of the weekend. Expect sunshine and summer-like high temperatures.

Tonight we'll have a brief sneak peak of fall temperatures. Lows dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s across the FOX 47 News viewing area. Skies will be clear with a light and variable wind.

High pressure directly overhead on Thursday gives us a ton of sunshine! We'll have our temperatures soar into the lower 80s despite a rather cool start to the day. Winds will be very light out of the southwest.

Friday and Saturday we'll have sunshine with highs in the middle 80s. Humidity starts to move back in as well. By Saturday afternoon, we'll have a chance for showers and storms starting to move into the picture. We'll be watching the timing closely since MSU is taking on Akron in East Lansing at 4pm!

Sunday - Wednesday we'll have scattered showers and storms with highs around 70 each day. 1-2" of rain is likely for most of the area over those four days.

