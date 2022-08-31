Wednesday forecast: Calendar turns to September, weather reverts to July

LANSING, Mich. — It's the final day of August which means tomorrow is fall y'all! At least if you're a meteorologist that is what it means. The fall season for your favorite weather folks are based of months of the year, not Earth's orbit. This means September, October, and November are considered fall by weather standards.

That being said, it won't feel like it! Tonight we'll have lows that cool off into the middle 50s with some high clouds moving on by. Winds will die down to around 5-10 mph.

Thursday the heat is on! We soar back up into the middle 80s under sunny skies. Winds will be very light out of the southwest.

Friday we'll be even warmer with some humidity coming back into the picture. Expect highs to be in the upper 80s with some fair weather clouds in the afternoon. Winds remain out of the southwest but increase to around 10mph.

Saturday we'll flirt with 90 degrees! It'll be a bit humid as well with plenty of sunshine to go around. Clouds and storm chances will start to increase north to south around sunset. Hopefully we'll keep those storms at bay for the Labor Day fireworks in Jackson on Saturday night.

Sunday and Monday we'll have partly cloudy skies with isolated storms chances in the afternoon each day.

