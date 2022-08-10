Wednesday's forecast: A few showers possible overnight, breezy Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — Even though the humidity already went down, it's about to go down some more. We have another cold front that will pass by during the overnight hours tonight. That will kick up stronger winds from Canada making it even drier outside!

Overnight expect clouds to increase as the cold front moves through. There could be a stray shower, but many are expected to stay dry. Winds will stay a bit breezy out of the north at about 10 mph. Lows cool off into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday we'll have plenty of sunshine once more! Highs will warm into the upper 70s by the afternoon. The air will be dry enough to be compared to more arid climates rather than Michigan. With a breeze at 10-15mph from the north, some may even need a sweatshirt in the morning or later in the evening.

Friday is going to be another top 10 day. We'll have bright sunshine through the day with highs near 80 degrees.

Saturday we're tracking some showers and storms heading our way. Now, there is A LOT of dry air in place as I was mentioning. This should fizzle out the leading edge of the rain that tries to move in. Therefore, a lot of the wet weather moving in won't be able to reach the ground until much later in the day, if not toward the evening hours.

Sunday will have scattered showers and thunderstorms.

