We aren't out of the snowy woods in Michigan just yet

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures will rebound heading through the work wee only to crash again. We could be looking at yet another round of a rain / snow mix by the time we head in the weekend.

Tonight: Isolated snow showers. Low 30.

Tuesday: Slowly clearing skies. High 44.

Wednesday: Clouds with some midday showers possible. High 64.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies, rain arrives around sunset. High 74.

Friday: Rain showers early followed by clearing skies. High 62.

